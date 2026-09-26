Emin Agalarov: Sea Breeze has entered the international investment map

Sea Breeze has entered the international investment map, owner and founder of Sea Breeze and President of Agalarov Development Emin Agalarov said at a panel held on the second day of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) in Baku under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

According to him, only 10%-15% of the planned work has been completed so far: "We returned to the initial master plan and, of course, revised it several times. We are in very close contact with the city administration and the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and receive significant support. Even within this forum, many international investment funds are considering various areas for investment in Azerbaijan. I believe Sea Breeze ranks among the top 10 projects that should be considered and have promising prospects."

Agalarov noted that the plan is to implement everything designed over the next seven to eight years: "We are working with leading architects such as Zaha Hadid, Chapman Taylor, CallisonRTKL and many others. We believe this can become a new, vibrant, safe and modern city where people travel by golf carts instead of cars and use green energy. Very few new cities are being built in the world. I believe that in some parts of the world, such as the US or Europe, implementing such a project with today's parameters would be impossible. However, in a country like Azerbaijan, it is entirely possible to build a new city from scratch based on the necessary master plan and for people to live there comfortably or visit it as tourists."

He said that attracting other brands becomes easier once brands have been brought in: "This is the case not only in construction, but also in the fashion industry. We are applying this model to construction. We believe Azerbaijan is ready for branded residences, and we believe that any brand can be integrated into our project today. So far, we have signed around 20 agreements with various names and continue to expand this list."