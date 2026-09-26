Investors should view Azerbaijan as gateway to wider markets, AZPROMO says

Investors should not view Azerbaijan solely as a domestic market, as the country's main advantage lies in the opportunity to reach a wider geography with products manufactured in the country, Sevil Yahyayeva, adviser to the Executive Director of Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026), Report informs.

According to her, this factor changes the approach to making investment decisions regarding the country itself.

"When a company sees long-term market prospects, a competitive production economy and opportunities to access regional markets, investments beyond the boundaries of a single facility become commercially justified. It is advisable to train local specialists, develop suppliers, build engineering and management capabilities, and gradually localize more complex functions," she said.

The AZPROMO representative noted that the next stage of Azerbaijan's economic development involves not only increasing the volume of foreign direct investment but also improving its quality.

"I believe the next stage for Azerbaijan is to improve the quality of foreign direct investment. This will enable long-term results through technology transfer, development of local expertise, and the active integration of Azerbaijani companies into regional and global value chains," she added.