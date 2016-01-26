PACE adopted resolution concerning inhabitants of frontier regions of Azerbaijan deliberately deprived of water

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Resolution entitled "Inhabitants of frontier regions of Azerbaijan deliberately deprived of water" adopted today at the winter session of the Assembly.

Report informs, 98 deputies voted "for" the resolution, 71 deputies - "against".

Resolution adopted on the results of the discussions of PACE MP Milica Marković’s (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Resolution of Robert Walter’s (UK) entitled "Escalation of Violence in Nagorno-Karabakh and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan" not adopted. 66 deputies voted "for" the resolution, 70 - "against".