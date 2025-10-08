PA rep meets members of Public Council under State Committee for Refugees and IDPs
Foreign policy
- 08 October, 2025
- 20:07
Tural Aliyev, the head of the NGO work sector of the Department of Non-Governmental Organizations and Communication of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, met with members of the Public Council under the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, Report informs.
The Deputy Chairman of the State Committee, Fuad Huseynov, stated that elections to this Council were held for the fourth time, and it has already started working with a new composition.
At the meeting, members of the Public Council expressed their opinions and suggestions, relevant notes were taken, and questions were answered.
Latest News
20:59
Photo
Navy Commanders of Caspian Sea Littoral States conveneMilitary
20:42
Sugar beet production drops in AzerbaijanAIC
20:29
Hakan Fidan: Significant progress made in Gaza ceasefire talksOther countries
20:16
UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on occupied territories of GeorgiaOther countries
20:07
Photo
PA rep meets members of Public Council under State Committee for Refugees and IDPsForeign policy
19:30
Azerbaijan Minister of Defense visits TürkiyeMilitary
19:14
Iranian, Turkmen FMs mull cooperation in energy and transportation sectorsRegion
18:55
Photo
Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss cooperation opportunities in cybersecurityICT
18:40