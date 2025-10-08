Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    PA rep meets members of Public Council under State Committee for Refugees and IDPs

    Foreign policy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 20:07
    PA rep meets members of Public Council under State Committee for Refugees and IDPs

    Tural Aliyev, the head of the NGO work sector of the Department of Non-Governmental Organizations and Communication of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, met with members of the Public Council under the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, Report informs.

    The Deputy Chairman of the State Committee, Fuad Huseynov, stated that elections to this Council were held for the fourth time, and it has already started working with a new composition.

    At the meeting, members of the Public Council expressed their opinions and suggestions, relevant notes were taken, and questions were answered.

