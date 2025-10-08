Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    OTS countries to produce joint satellite in 2026

    Foreign policy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 13:28
    OTS countries to produce joint satellite in 2026

    Member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will jointly produce a satellite in 2026, Report informs referring to the Gabala Declaration, adopted following the 12th Summit of the organization's Heads of State.

    The declaration expresses support for the results of the first meeting of member states, held on July 23, 2025, in Istanbul.

    The goal of accelerating the production and launch of the 12U TDT-SAT Küp satellite, scheduled for release in 2026 under the OTS banner, has been set as a significant achievement achieved through the joint expertise and technological capabilities of the member states.

    OTS Gabala declaration Azerbaijan
    TDT-yə üzv dövlətlər 2026-cı ildə birlikdə peyk istehsal edəcək
    Страны ОТГ в 2026 году произведут совместный спутник

    Latest News

    14:00

    Third cultural forum of Turkic World to be held in 2027

    Foreign policy
    13:53

    Turkic states back Azerbaijan-Armenia transport agreement

    Domestic policy
    13:49

    Myanmar junta strike kills dozens at festival protest

    Other countries
    13:48

    Pakistani official: Halal SMEs could lead green transition by 2040

    Business
    13:45

    OTS stepping up efforts to obtain observer status in UN, OIC

    Foreign policy
    13:40

    OTS advocates for coordinated holding of Turkic Week in Vienna

    Foreign policy
    13:36

    OTS countries confirm support for development of Zangazur Corridor

    Foreign policy
    13:36
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev received Croatian parliamentary delegation

    Foreign policy
    13:34

    Turkic states to sign MoU on urban planning cooperation

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed