OTS countries to produce joint satellite in 2026
Foreign policy
- 08 October, 2025
- 13:28
Member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will jointly produce a satellite in 2026, Report informs referring to the Gabala Declaration, adopted following the 12th Summit of the organization's Heads of State.
The declaration expresses support for the results of the first meeting of member states, held on July 23, 2025, in Istanbul.
The goal of accelerating the production and launch of the 12U TDT-SAT Küp satellite, scheduled for release in 2026 under the OTS banner, has been set as a significant achievement achieved through the joint expertise and technological capabilities of the member states.
