    Domestic policy
    • 29 December, 2025
    • 12:35
    Virtual Encyclopedic Collection on Western Azerbaijan presented in Baku

    The presentation of the online resource "Virtual Encyclopedic Collection on Western Azerbaijan," prepared based on primary sources and scientific materials, took place in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to Report.

    The project was developed by the Center for Strategic Communications. The online resource includes eight main sections, 34 chapters, and 55 subchapters, covering the natural and geographical conditions, historical geography, archeology, ethnography, political, socioeconomic, military, and cultural history of Western Azerbaijan, from ancient times to the present day.

    The project is implemented on a territorial basis-all information on each settlement (city, district, village) is available in a systematized and user-friendly format.

    As part of the project, 16 catalogs have been prepared, including maps of Yerevan and Gyumri, mosques, cemeteries, and 1,192 settlements.

    Qərbi Azərbaycanın virtual ensiklopedik toplusu təqdim edilib
    В Баку представили "Виртуальный энциклопедический сборник о Западном Азербайджане"

