ORSAM head stresses need for deeper socio-economic alignment in Türkiye–Azerbaijan ties

Ensuring harmony in social, economic, and energy policies is a key requirement in Türkiye–Azerbaijan relations, said Kadir Temiz, President of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM), at the First Shusha Forum of Azerbaijani and Turkish think tanks, Report informs.

Temiz noted that developments since October 2023 have marked a turning point for the Middle East:

"During our visits to the region, we have seen that no one is satisfied with the order established there over the past century. From Yemen to Iraq, from North Africa to Sudan and Libya, the region still carries the legacy of World War I. The struggle for influence is shaped by Iran–Israel tensions and the US returning to the Middle East. Meanwhile, China is gradually channeling its massive economic growth into political and geopolitical influence, which is clearly visible in the region."

He emphasized that the foundation of the Türkiye–Azerbaijan strategic alliance is the alignment of positions between the two countries:

"If we are strategic allies, this creates a model alliance for others as well. Türkiye is an actor that provides stability. For example, the security zones established in Syria or Türkiye's active operations in Iraq are not destabilizing factors; rather, they are steps taken to strengthen regional order and state institutions in Syria and Iraq."

Temiz added that closer policy harmonization is essential:

"The main point is that while we already cooperate closely with Azerbaijan on security matters, deeper alignment in social, economic, and energy issues is even more important. Another topic is Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities in the Middle East. As ORSAM, we are open to further cooperation with our Azerbaijani partners. It is crucial that we discuss these matters together."