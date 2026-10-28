Organized crime groups increasingly using AI to conceal assets, Tunisian official says

Organized crime groups are increasingly using AI and advanced technologies to conceal illegal assets and evade responsibility, Head of the High Committee for Administrative and Financial Control of Tunisia Imed Hazgui told journalists in Baku, Report informs.

"Criminal groups are increasingly using new technologies and artificial intelligence to avoid sanctions and hide their assets. In this regard, we discussed the most effective methods of countering the new challenges and threats faced by states," he noted.

According to Hazgui, during the third meeting of the heads of anti-corruption agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Baku, the participants also considered ways to accelerate the entry into force of the Makkah Convention of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies and expand cooperation in the recovery of illegally acquired assets.

"We discussed how to develop cooperation mechanisms in the fight against corruption and asset recovery, as well as possible areas of interaction between states at the bilateral and multilateral levels," he emphasized.

The Tunisian representative expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for the warm welcome and the high organizational level of the event, noting its importance for sharing international experience in countering corruption.