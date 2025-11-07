Organization of Turkic States congratulates Azerbaijan on 5th Anniversary of Victory
Foreign policy
- 07 November, 2025
- 19:20
The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has congratulated Azerbaijan on the fifth anniversary of its Victory in the Patriotic War.
According to Report, the corresponding message was published on the organization"s page on the social network X.
"On the occasion of 8 November – Victory Day, we proudly honor the heroism and unity of the Azerbaijani people and Armed Forces who, through the 44-Day Patriotic War, ensured the liberation of Shusha and the restoration of territorial integrity and historical justice," the post reads.
