Orban: EU must deepen ties with Turkic states and Central Asia

The European Union should strengthen its strategic ties with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and Central Asian countries, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during the 12th OTS Summit of Heads of State held on October 7 in Gabala, Report informs.

Orban emphasized that the achievements and investments made by OTS member states are seen as a "gold reserve" from a European perspective:

"Europe has cut ties with Russia. Now, the EU must focus on deepening strategic relations with the Turkic world and Central Asia."

He also addressed Europe's internal political challenges, noting:

"We need to fix the complicated political situation in Europe. The Russia-Ukraine war is increasingly perceived as the EU's own war. Hungary opposes the war and believes a ceasefire is essential. By choosing peace, we are also defending Hungary's security," Orban stated.