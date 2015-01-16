Opening of rill in memory of 20 January martyrs was held in Pakistan

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ At the initiative and support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, opening of the rill in memory of 20 January martyrs was held in Gudzharhan area of Punjab province of Pakistan.

Report was told in the Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan.

The event, organized by the Academy of Ibn-i-Khaldun in Gudzharhan participated by the rector of the Academy, faculty-student body famous intellectuals, journalists, TV channels, the staff of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan.

Rector of the Academy of Ibn-i-Khaldun Ghazi Muhammad Imran in his speech about the events that took place in Baku 25 years ago, said that on the night of January 19 to 20, Soviet troops were especially cruel to civilians, including children, old men and women who shed innocent blood.He noted that the tragic but glorious night of January 20 was the beginning of the road to independence.