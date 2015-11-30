Heydar Aliyev Foundation holds humanitarian event in the Pakistani orphanage

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ On the initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation's President, Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and with the support of Lahore city n Pakistan's Punjab province, a humanitarian event was held in the Pakistani orphanage called Edhi Homes.

Report was informed by the Azerbaijani embassy in Pakistan, Minister of Customs and Taxes Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, director of the Institute for Peace and Diplomatic Studies Məhməmməd Asif Noor and others attended the event.

Speaking at the event organized in the city of Lahore, azerbaijani Ambassador Mr. Shikarov spoke about the high level of relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, which is lead by President Ilham Aliyev. He said that on the initiative of the President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and with the support of all provinces of Pakistan, a lot of health, education and humanitarian programs are being implemented, and the First Lady of Azerbaijan, in particular, always takes care of orphans.

Pakistani Minister of Customs and Taxes thanked Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the charitable activities carried out in Pakistan.