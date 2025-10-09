Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    OIC official: Issue of missing persons shouldn't be politicized

    Foreign policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 14:27
    The issue of missing persons should not be politicized, Ambassador Dr. Mahy Hasan Abdel Latif, Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said at the international conference in Baku titled "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons."

    Report quotes Abdel Latif as saying the mass graves discovered in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, and Khojavand have shed light on the fate of many individuals: "Of course, these findings do not fully reveal their exact fate, but at the very least, families gain some information about these individuals. The search for missing persons and the return of remains to their families must be carried out within the framework of international humanitarian law. The Armenian government has been called upon to cooperate with Azerbaijan in this regard. Such cooperation would make a significant contribution to clarifying the fate of the missing."

    The ambassador also emphasized the need to develop a database using modern DNA technologies.

