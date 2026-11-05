OIC Labor Center uses AI to enhance labor mobility, employment services

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The Labor Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is applying artificial intelligence to develop labor mobility and improve the efficiency of state employment services, Director General of the OIC Labor Center Azar Bayramov said at a panel session during the UN Governance Innovation Summit in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, artificial intelligence opens up broad opportunities for state institutions, but its implementation requires adaptation to the changing conditions of the labor market.

He noted that digital technologies make it possible to identify professional skill shortages, analyze labor market needs, and match job seekers with relevant vacancies.

Bayramov also spoke about the Center's labor mobility initiative, which envisions creating an AI-based platform for finding employment opportunities in different countries.

The platform is designed to provide citizens with access to reliable information about employment procedures, qualification requirements, working conditions, and the legislation of host countries.

The head of the center emphasized that the application of artificial intelligence must be accompanied by adherence to the principles of transparency, data protection, equal access, and human rights.