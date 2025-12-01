Official reception underway in Baku for Romania's National Day

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 20:16
    An official reception is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, to mark Romania's National Day and the 107th anniversary of Romania's Great Union.

    According to Report, the event organized by the Embassy of Romania in Azerbaijan began with the playing of both countries' national anthems.

    The reception is attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, military attachés, members of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, and public and political figures.

    Bakıda Rumıniyanın Milli Günü ilə bağlı rəsmi qəbul keçirilir

