Official reception underway in Baku for Romania's National Day
- 01 December, 2025
- 20:16
An official reception is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, to mark Romania's National Day and the 107th anniversary of Romania's Great Union.
According to Report, the event organized by the Embassy of Romania in Azerbaijan began with the playing of both countries' national anthems.
The reception is attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, military attachés, members of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, and public and political figures.
