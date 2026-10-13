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    Official luncheon hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of Laos

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 13:58
    Official luncheon hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of Laos

    An official luncheon was hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith on October 13, Report informs.

    Following the luncheon, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Laos, together with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos Thongsavanh Phomvihane, viewed photographs taken in 1986 during National Leader Heydar Aliyev's visit to Laos in his capacity as First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers. The photographs depicted his meeting with Kaysone Phomvihane, then Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Lao People's Democratic Republic.

    Kaysone Phomvihane was the father of Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos.

    Official luncheon hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of Laos
    Official luncheon hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of Laos
    Official luncheon hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of Laos
    Official luncheon hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of Laos
    Official luncheon hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of Laos
    Official luncheon hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of Laos
    Official luncheon hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of Laos
    Official luncheon hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of President of Laos

    Ilham Aliyev Thongloun Sisoulith Luncheon
    Photo
    İlham Əliyevin adından Laos Prezidentinin şərəfinə rəsmi nahar verilib
    Photo
    От имени президента Ильхама Алиева дан официальный обед в честь президента Лаоса
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