Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Official banquet hosted in honor of President of Türkiye on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 20:55
    Official banquet hosted in honor of President of Türkiye on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev

    An official banquet was hosted in Khankendi on November 8 on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife, Mehriban Aliyeva, in honor of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife, Emine Erdoğan, Report informs.

    A concert program was presented during the reception.

    Following the reception, President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, members of their family, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and First Lady Emine Erdoğan met with representatives of the arts community, as well as heroes of the Patriotic War and servicemen awarded the "Garabagh" and "Zafar" orders. They also posed together for photographs.

    Official banquet hosted in honor of President of Türkiye on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev
    Official banquet hosted in honor of President of Türkiye on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev
    Official banquet hosted in honor of President of Türkiye on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev
    Official banquet hosted in honor of President of Türkiye on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev
    Official banquet hosted in honor of President of Türkiye on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev
    Official banquet hosted in honor of President of Türkiye on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev
    Official banquet hosted in honor of President of Türkiye on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev
    Official banquet hosted in honor of President of Türkiye on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev
    Official banquet hosted in honor of President of Türkiye on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev

    Ilham Aliyev Mehriban Aliyeva Emine Erdogan Recep Tayyip Erdogan
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    Prezident İlham Əliyevin adından Türkiyə Prezidentinin şərəfinə rəsmi ziyafət verilib
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    От имени Ильхама Алиева в честь президента Турции дан официальный прием
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