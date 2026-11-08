Official banquet hosted in honor of President of Türkiye on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2026
- 20:55
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
An official banquet was hosted in Khankendi on November 8 on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife, Mehriban Aliyeva, in honor of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife, Emine Erdoğan, Report informs.
A concert program was presented during the reception.
Following the reception, President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, members of their family, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and First Lady Emine Erdoğan met with representatives of the arts community, as well as heroes of the Patriotic War and servicemen awarded the "Garabagh" and "Zafar" orders. They also posed together for photographs.
Photo
Photo
Latest News
02:08
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry shares video summary of past week's updatesMilitary
01:59
Euronews highlights Azerbaijan's Victory Day and Erdoğan's visitForeign policy
01:53
Azerbaijan's Elgun Karimli wins beach wrestling gold at Dakar 2026 Youth OlympicsIndividual sports
01:42
Photo
Fireworks light up Khankandi after Victory Day concertDomestic policy
01:36
Photo
Georgian media give extensive coverage to Aliyev–Erdoğan meetingRegion
01:24
Photo
Video
Shusha celebrates Victory Day and City Day with fireworksDomestic policy
01:15
Video
President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts share National Flag Day videoDomestic policy
01:12
Azerbaijan celebrates National Flag DayDomestic policy
21:35
Photo
Ankara landmarks display Victory Day greetings to AzerbaijanRegion