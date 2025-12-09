Official banquet hosted in Bratislava in honor of President Ilham Aliyev
Foreign policy
- 09 December, 2025
- 13:37
On December 8, President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini hosted an official banquet in Bratislava in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.
The heads of state delivered speeches at the event.
Latest News
14:47
Photo
Azerbaijan and Egypt discuss expanding cultural cooperationCultural policy
14:43
Elchin Amirbayov briefs Brussels on mines, regional transport projectsForeign policy
14:29
Germany Trade & Invest: Azerbaijan to become even more attractive to investors in 2026Business
14:23
Photo
King of Bahrain expresses special gratitude to Azerbaijan for its participation in festivalForeign policy
14:23
Indonesian president to visit Russia on Dec. 10Region
13:59
Ukrainian president to meet with Pope LeoRegion
13:52
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one and expanded meetings with Speaker of National Council of SlovakiaForeign policy
13:49
Photo
Ambassador: Moldova considering broad range of cooperation with Azerbaijan in gas sector - INTERVIEWEnergy
13:47