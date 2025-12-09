Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Official banquet hosted in Bratislava in honor of President Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 13:37
    On December 8, President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini hosted an official banquet in Bratislava in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    The heads of state delivered speeches at the event.

    Bratislavada Prezident İlham Əliyevin şərəfinə rəsmi ziyafət verilib
    В Братиславе дан официальный прием в честь президента Ильхама Алиева

