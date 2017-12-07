Official Baku comments on US recognition of East Jerusalem as capital of Israel

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan supports peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Azerbaijan stands for the two state solution of this issue with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine".

Report informs, Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev said, answering question of media regarding US recognition of East Jerusalem as capital of Israel on December 6.

"We call on all parties involved to comply with relevant UN Security Council resolutions", he added.