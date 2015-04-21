 Top
    Close photo mode

    Novruz Mammadov: EU should take steps that partners can further trust in reliability and sincerity

    Talks and proposals on 'Nabucco' do not allow to confirm it

    Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ "EU should take steps so that partners can further belief in its reliability and sincerity, " Deputy Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration (PA), the Head of the Foreign Relations Department of PA, Novruz Mammadov said it on his twitter account.

    "The talks and proposals on 'Nabucco' do not allow to confirm it during 7-8 years. Now 'Nabucco' has already been forgotten. Are these issues important in Europe?" N.Mammadov added.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi