Novruz Mammadov: EU should take steps that partners can further trust in reliability and sincerity

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ "EU should take steps so that partners can further belief in its reliability and sincerity, " Deputy Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration (PA), the Head of the Foreign Relations Department of PA, Novruz Mammadov said it on his twitter account.

"The talks and proposals on 'Nabucco' do not allow to confirm it during 7-8 years. Now 'Nabucco' has already been forgotten. Are these issues important in Europe?" N.Mammadov added.