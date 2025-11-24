Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    November 24 proposed as Solidarity Day of NGOs from OTS countries

    Foreign policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 14:33
    November 24 proposed as Solidarity Day of NGOs from OTS countries

    November 24 has been proposed to be celebrated as the Solidarity Day of NGOs from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries, Agil Jamal, Chairman of the Common Values Public Association, said during the panel "Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan NGO Cooperation Forum" at the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the OTS member countries, Report informs.

    Jamal highlighted Azerbaijan's contributions to the development of the Turkic world and emphasized cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan:

    "Today, countries can work together across various specialized fields. There are issues concerning the Caspian Sea, and I believe that NGOs from both countries can jointly address the problem of the Caspian's shallowing."

    The forum in Baku marked the first gathering of NGOs from OTS member countries. Over 500 civil society representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Hungary, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus attended the forum.

    Noyabrın 24-nün TDT ölkələri QHT-lərinin  Həmrəylik Günü kimi qeyd olunması təklif edilib
    В Баку предложили объявить 24 ноября Днем солидарности НПО тюркских стран

