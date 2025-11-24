Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Northern Cyprus rep calls on Turkic world to show solidarity regarding Zangazur Corridor

    Foreign policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 13:29
    Northern Cyprus rep calls on Turkic world to show solidarity regarding Zangazur Corridor

    Mehmet Ercilasun, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, has called on the entire Turkic world to stand in solidarity on issues related to the Zangazur Corridor, Report informs.

    The representative of Northern Cyprus was speaking at a panel titled "Zangazur Corridor: A Bridge Connecting Turkic Geography" within the Solidarity Forum of NGOs of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

    According to him, the Zangazur corridor will shape the common future of the Turkic world: "This is not just a transport line. This is a project that strengthens the Turkic world, develops economic integration and unites our vision of our common goals. This corridor is a symbol of a great unification movement that connects Azerbaijan and Turkiye, and from there the entire Turkic world to the North Caucasus, which plays the role of a bridge between the East and the West. Today, I would like to invite the entire Turkic world to share their views on this issue with us. Unity and solidarity are important in this matter."

    Cyprus Turkic World Zangazur corridor
    Şimali Kipr nümayəndəsi Türk dünyasını Zəngəzur dəhlizi ilə bağlı həmrəyliyə çağırıb
    Представитель ТРСК призвал тюркский мир к единству вокруг Зангезурского коридора

