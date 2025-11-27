Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Northern Cyprus can amplify its voice globally through OTS, diplomat says

    Foreign policy
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 15:53
    Northern Cyprus can amplify its voice globally through OTS, diplomat says

    The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is able to communicate with the world more effectively through the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Deputy Secretary of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mustafa Lakadamyali said at the Media Forum of the OTS in Baku, Report informs.

    He emphasized that Northern Cyprus has significantly expanded its international visibility thanks to its strategic partnership with Türkiye. According to him, without Türkiye's support, global outreach opportunities would be far more limited.

    Lakadamyali noted that cooperation with Ankara gives the republic access to Turkish satellite technologies and infrastructure, enabling worldwide broadcasting of radio and television signals. He added that obtaining observer status in the OTS has strengthened Northern Cyprus's position and allowed it to more actively represent the interests of Turkish Cypriots internationally.

    The diplomat also highlighted the technological dimension of overcoming information isolation. "Today, television and radio agencies work with artificial intelligence and satellite technologies. With AI and new tools, it is possible to bypass barriers and counter disinformation," he said.

    Şimali Kipr rəsmisi: TDT vasitəsilə ilə bütün dünya ilə danışa bilərik
    Лакадамйалы: Статус наблюдателя в ОТГ укрепил позиции Северного Кипра

