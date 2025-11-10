Niagara Falls illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag
Foreign policy
- 10 November, 2025
- 11:37
One of the world's most famous natural wonders - Niagara Falls - in the province of Ontario, Canada, was illuminated in celebration of Azerbaijan's State Flag Day on November 9, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Canada wrote on X, Report informs.
During the illumination, the colors of Azerbaijan's national flag were reflected on the falls.
November 10, 2025
