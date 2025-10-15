New Secretary General of TURKPA assumes office
Foreign policy
- 15 October, 2025
- 10:13
Ramil Hasan has officially assumed his duties as Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA).
According to Report, a meeting was held at TURKPA's Headquarters to mark the occasion.
During the meeting, outgoing Secretary General Mehmet Sureyyya Er formally handed over his responsibilities to the newly appointed Ramil Hasan.
Latest News
11:02
3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum opens in KhankandiKarabakh
11:01
Azerbaijan transports 4.3 bcm of gas via TANAP in 9 months of 2025Energy
10:59
Azerbaijan preparing to open major rehabilitation centerTourism
10:58
Azerbaijan refines 4.6 million tons of oil in 9 months of 2025Energy
10:58
Ramil Hasan: ‘We will do our utmost to advance TURKPA'Foreign policy
10:49
Ambassador: Exclusive infrastructure projects being implemented in Azerbaijan's Karabakh todayInfrastructure
10:44
Mehmet Sureyya Er: Ramil Hasan's reappointment key to TURKPA's continued developmentForeign policy
10:38
Construction of Belarusian agro-town in Azerbaijan's Aghdam progressing steadilyInfrastructure
10:36