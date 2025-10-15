Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup

    New Secretary General of TURKPA assumes office

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 10:13
    New Secretary General of TURKPA assumes office

    Ramil Hasan has officially assumed his duties as Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA).

    According to Report, a meeting was held at TURKPA's Headquarters to mark the occasion.

    During the meeting, outgoing Secretary General Mehmet Sureyyya Er formally handed over his responsibilities to the newly appointed Ramil Hasan.

    Ramil Hasan TURKPA Secretary General
    TÜRKPA-nın yeni Baş katibi səlahiyyətlərinin icrasına başlayıb
    Новый генсек ТЮРКПА приступил к исполнению своих полномочий

    Latest News

    11:02

    3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum opens in Khankandi

    Karabakh
    11:01

    Azerbaijan transports 4.3 bcm of gas via TANAP in 9 months of 2025

    Energy
    10:59

    Azerbaijan preparing to open major rehabilitation center

    Tourism
    10:58

    Azerbaijan refines 4.6 million tons of oil in 9 months of 2025

    Energy
    10:58

    Ramil Hasan: ‘We will do our utmost to advance TURKPA'

    Foreign policy
    10:49

    Ambassador: Exclusive infrastructure projects being implemented in Azerbaijan's Karabakh today

    Infrastructure
    10:44

    Mehmet Sureyya Er: Ramil Hasan's reappointment key to TURKPA's continued development

    Foreign policy
    10:38

    Construction of Belarusian agro-town in Azerbaijan's Aghdam progressing steadily

    Infrastructure
    10:36

    British jets to keep flying over Poland until year-end, British minister says

    Other countries
    All News Feed