    New Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan named

    Italian Council of Ministers appointed Augusto Massari new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Italian Council of Ministers has appointed Augusto Massari as a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Report informs citing the Italian media.

    A. Massari will replace Gianpaolo Cutillo.

    A.Massari joined the Italian Foreign Ministry in 1998, as a career diplomat, and worked with two ministers, performed various assignments abroad. In addition, he served as a representative of Italy in a number of international organizations.

    Prior to the appointment as ambassador to Azerbaijan, he has worked at the Italian Embassy to Beijing. 

