Netanyahu: Azerbaijan and Israel have a great relationship

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Israel have a great relationship.

Report informs referring to the Jerusalem Post, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his working visit to Baku.

Israeli Prime Minister also expressed his satisfaction with the fact that it was his second visit to Azerbaijan.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Israel, as well as the peoples of the two countries are traditionally bound by ties of friendship. Netanyahu stressed traditions of tolerance in Azerbaijan and noted that Azerbaijan is home to the Jewish community, as well as Israel is home to about 70,000 people from Azerbaijan, as a kind of "bonding bridge" between the two countries.