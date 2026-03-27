Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Popov: Russia's humanitarian aid to Iran delivered swiftly via Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 17:51
    Popov: Russia's humanitarian aid to Iran delivered swiftly via Azerbaijan

    Russia"s Embassy in Baku has highlighted the high level of interagency cooperation with the Azerbaijani government, which enabled the rapid delivery of humanitarian aid to Iran through Azerbaijani territory, Roman Popov, head of the consular section of Russia's Embassy in Azerbaijan, told local journalists, Report informs.

    "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for the assistance provided. Today, the second and third batches of humanitarian cargo were delivered: 300 tons of medicines transported by rail from Russia, as well as 150 tons of food products provided by the government of Russia"s Dagestan Republic. The first batch was delivered on March 12, followed by about 29 tons of medicines from the Emergencies Ministry. I want to emphasize the high level of interagency cooperation. Thanks to the clear organization and coordination of services, all measures were carried out promptly and the cargo crossed the border without obstacles. Once again, I thank the Azerbaijani government and all executors," Popov said.

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