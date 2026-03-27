Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Bahrain air defense systems intercept over 150 missiles and 360 drones

    Other countries
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 18:03
    Bahrain air defense systems intercept over 150 missiles and 360 drones

    Since the escalation in the Middle East began on February 28, Bahrain's air defense systems have intercepted a total of 154 missiles and 362 drones launched from Iran, Report informs, citing the press service of Bahrain Armed Forces.

    The announcement urged the population to remain cautious and avoid damaged sites or suspicious objects.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Gulf countries. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace. Shortly after launching a joint operation against Iran, armed conflict between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah resumed.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Bəhreynin HHM sistemləri 150-dən çox raket və 360 PUA-nı ələ keçirib
    Системы ПВО Бахрейна перехватили свыше 150 ракет и 360 БПЛА

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