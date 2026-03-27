Bahrain air defense systems intercept over 150 missiles and 360 drones

Since the escalation in the Middle East began on February 28, Bahrain's air defense systems have intercepted a total of 154 missiles and 362 drones launched from Iran, Report informs, citing the press service of Bahrain Armed Forces.

The announcement urged the population to remain cautious and avoid damaged sites or suspicious objects.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Gulf countries. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace. Shortly after launching a joint operation against Iran, armed conflict between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah resumed.