Dmitry Melnik, Director of the International Cooperation Department at Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry (EMERCOM), expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance in ensuring the rapid delivery of humanitarian aid from Russia to Iran, Report informs.

Speaking to Azerbaijani journalists, Melnik said: "Today, in line with the instructions of the President of the Russian Federation and the order of the Emergencies Minister, the second phase of urgent humanitarian aid delivery to the Iranian people has been completed. This aid consisted of 300 tons of various medical supplies. Overall, the delivery took about four days and was made possible thanks to the efforts of different Russian and Azerbaijani agencies. In this regard, I would like to thank all employees of the Russian ministries and agencies, as well as our Azerbaijani colleagues, who helped ensure the aid was delivered quickly," Melnik noted.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry's humanitarian train, consisting of 31 wagons, departed for Iran last night from the Astara Railway customs checkpoint. The total weight of the aid exceeded 300 tons.