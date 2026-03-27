Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Putin inaugurates Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater in Derbent

    Foreign policy
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 18:09
    Putin inaugurates Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater in Derbent

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has inaugurated the renovated Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater in Derbent via video link, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

    Putin emphasized the strong cultural foundation underpinning Russia–Azerbaijan relations: "Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan develop on the solid basis of shared history and cultural heritage. It should be noted that the famous Russian Drama Theater in Baku, opened more than 100 years ago, continues to operate successfully. In this regard, I would like to thank the President of Azerbaijan for his support of the theater"s work," he said.

    Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater Russia-Azerbaijan relations
    Putin Dərbənddə Azərbaycan Musiqili Dram Teatrının açılışını edib
    Путин открыл Азербайджанский музыкально-драматический театр в Дербенте

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