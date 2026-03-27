Putin inaugurates Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater in Derbent
Foreign policy
- 27 March, 2026
- 18:09
Russian President Vladimir Putin has inaugurated the renovated Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater in Derbent via video link, Report informs via Russian media outlets.
Putin emphasized the strong cultural foundation underpinning Russia–Azerbaijan relations: "Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan develop on the solid basis of shared history and cultural heritage. It should be noted that the famous Russian Drama Theater in Baku, opened more than 100 years ago, continues to operate successfully. In this regard, I would like to thank the President of Azerbaijan for his support of the theater"s work," he said.
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