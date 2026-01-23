NATO appoints new special rep for South Caucasus and Central Asia

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Foreign policy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 11:36
    NATO has appointed a new Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia, Report informs with reference to NATO.

    NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska announced that NATO has appointed a new Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia, who is expected to take up his duties soon.

    On January 21-22, Radmila Šekerinska visited Azerbaijan, where she held meetings with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, and Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov.

    NATO Cənubi Qafqaz və Mərkəzi Asiya üzrə yeni xüsusi nümayəndəsini təyin edib
    НАТО назначило нового Специального представителя по Южному Кавказу и Центральной Азии

