Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Mohsen Pakayin is completing his diplomatic mission in Baku as an ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the diplomatic sources, former Iranian MP from Urmia Javad Jahangirzadeh will replace Аmbassador M.Pakayin.

Note that M.Pakayin has been the ambassador of Iran in Azerbaijan since October 2012.