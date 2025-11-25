Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Nakhchivan hosts Solidarity Forum of NGOs from Turkic states

    Foreign policy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 15:08
    Nakhchivan hosts Solidarity Forum of NGOs from Turkic states

    Nakhchivan is hosting the Solidarity Forum of non-governmental organizations from member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on Tuesday, Report informs.

    The forum, initiated by Azerbaijan, started in Baku on November 24.

    The program includes official speeches, the establishment of an NGO Platform uniting civil organizations of OTS member countries, and a panel discussion titled "Towards WUF13 – A First in the Turkic World."

    Azerbaijan will chair the newly formed NGO Platform representing public organizations across the Turkic states.

