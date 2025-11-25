Nakhchivan hosts Solidarity Forum of NGOs from Turkic states
Foreign policy
- 25 November, 2025
- 15:08
Nakhchivan is hosting the Solidarity Forum of non-governmental organizations from member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on Tuesday, Report informs.
The forum, initiated by Azerbaijan, started in Baku on November 24.
The program includes official speeches, the establishment of an NGO Platform uniting civil organizations of OTS member countries, and a panel discussion titled "Towards WUF13 – A First in the Turkic World."
Azerbaijan will chair the newly formed NGO Platform representing public organizations across the Turkic states.
Latest News
19:49
Bekmurodov: Creation of OTS member countries' NGO platform is important stepForeign policy
19:38
EP sounds alarm over Hungary's 'deepening rule of law crisis'Other countries
19:28
Photo
Azerbaijan becomes significant player within Middle CorridorInfrastructure
18:51
Trump expected to name new Fed chair before ChristmasOther countries
18:41
Ukraine agrees to peace proposal, with only "minor details" to settle, official saysOther countries
18:19
Another group of former IDPs to be relocated to Kalbajar on Nov. 26Domestic policy
18:11
Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injuredRegion
18:03
Baku to host first meeting of OTS labor, employment and social protection ministersForeign policy
17:51