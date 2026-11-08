Mukhtar Babayev heads to COP31 to advance implementation of Baku decisions

Stay up to date with the top news!

Mukhtar Babayev is traveling to Antalya to participate in COP31, where he plans to work with partners to advance implementation of the decisions adopted at COP29 in Baku.

Report informs that Babayev outlined his priorities in a post on X, reaffirming his commitment to safeguarding COP29's legacy.

He said discussions with partners would focus on maintaining momentum on climate finance, carbon markets, and adaptation, supporting the COP31 Presidency, and strengthening continuity across the COP process.