    Muhittin Ataman: Türkiye's relations with Azerbaijan unparalleled

    Foreign policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 10:57
    Muhittin Ataman: Türkiye's relations with Azerbaijan unparalleled

    In the context of bilateral relations, Türkiye's relations with Azerbaijan are unparalleled, Program Director of the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) Muhittin Ataman said at the First Shusha Forum of Azerbaijan-Türkiye Think Tanks, Report informs.

    He noted that Türkiye has always paid attention to diversifying foreign policy instruments that will support the country on its way to becoming a global actor: "One of the main points that interests us in the concept of foreign policy is regional cooperation. Türkiye has tried to be an adaptive, initiative-taking state in the region, able to show initiative and, if possible, try to promote the solution of some issues. The main thing is the development of relations with neighbors. In this sense, Türkiye, in principle, does not want to discriminate against any of its neighbors, including Greece and Armenia, with which it has the most problems."

    Ataman added that Türkiye is persistently trying to develop its relations with Turkic states and implement this in a multifaceted manner. From this perspective, the point Turkish-Azerbaijani relations reached, especially after the Karabakh Victory, is in a certain sense an example, he said.

