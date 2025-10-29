MP: Türkiye proud of Azerbaijan's growing role in South Caucasus

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 13:36
    Türkiye takes pride in Azerbaijan's steady strengthening and progress in the South Caucasus, said Hasan Turan, a member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), Report informs.

    Speaking to journalists during the international parliamentary conference titled "The Constitution as the Foundation of Independence and Sovereignty of States in the Contemporary World" held at the Milli Majlis, Turan emphasized that Türkiye stands for peace, stability, and brotherhood both regionally and globally.

    "Constitutions guarantee these values, while mutual agreements and social contracts ensure their implementation," he noted.

    Turan also stressed Türkiye's call for a ceasefire in Gaza and the establishment of lasting peace in Palestine. "We demand the creation of a sovereign, independent, and unified Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital. Türkiye has always stood by the Palestinian people," he added.

    Türkiyəli deputat: Azərbaycanın davamlı olaraq güclənməsi bizi qürurlandırır
    Хасан Туран: Турцию радует укрепление позиций Азербайджана в регионе

