    Foreign policy
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 11:16
    MP: Azerbaijan sees new opportunities amid growing US interest in region

    Azerbaijan expects that the United States' increasing focus on the South Caucasus and the positive momentum in Baku–Washington relations will open new opportunities for the country, Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) member and ADA University Vice Rector Fariz Ismailzada said at the 1st Azerbaijan–United States Think Tank Forum, according to Report.

    Ismailzada noted that bilateral ties have passed through various stages over the years. "There was a period when the US was practically absent from the region. We saw no serious progress, on the contrary, contacts declined. Today we have entered a new phase, with Washington's attention to the South Caucasus increasing sharply. The signing of the Washington documents was an important signal of this," he said.

    He added that this "new positive chapter" has raised significant expectations in Baku. Visits between the two countries have intensified, with Azerbaijani lawmakers currently in Washington for meetings with US congressmen, while numerous American delegations are traveling to Azerbaijan. According to Ismailzada, dialogue is expanding across multiple economic sectors.

    A key priority for Azerbaijan, he stressed, is modernizing the economy amid stagnating oil production. The country is seeking growth opportunities in renewable energy, logistics, and technology investments. The US can play a critical role through technology transfer, investment, and support for emerging tech sectors.

    He highlighted artificial intelligence and digital security as areas where Azerbaijan particularly needs access to American expertise.

    Fariz İsmayılzadə: ABŞ-nin Cənubi Qafqaza artan marağı ölkə üçün yeni imkanlar yaradacaq
    Фариз Исмаилзаде: Интерес США к Южному Кавказу создаст новые возможности для Азербайджана

