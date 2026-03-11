Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Foreign policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 15:45
    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), and Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia, who is visiting Baku to attend the Global Baku Forum, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

    The meeting discussed issues on the current cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the UNAOC, the continuation of joint projects, and prospects for future collaboration.

    Both sides highlighted the significant role of existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNAOC in promoting intercultural and interfaith dialogue. The significance of Azerbaijan's contributions to intercultural dialogue through the Baku Process and other international initiatives was underscored.

    Minister Bayramov also informed Miguel Moratinos about the regional situation in the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan's peace efforts, and the peace process with Armenia.

    Moratinos praised Azerbaijan's active and consistent international policy in the field of intercultural dialogue. He stressed the importance of continuing successful cooperation with the UNAOC and expressed support for further joint initiatives.

    The parties also discussed issues arising from the growing military escalation in the Middle East and expressed concern over the current situation. In addition, they exchanged views on other bilateral and multilateral matters of mutual interest, including promoting intercultural solidarity in the face of global challenges and exploring opportunities for joint action against Islamophobia.

