Montenegro Ombudsman takes detention of Azerbaijani citizens in Podgorica under his control

The Protector of Human Rights and Freedoms of Montenegro, Siniša Bjeković, officially replied to the correspondence of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, regarding the detention of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Podgorica city, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office.

In the correspondence, the Ombudsman of Montenegro stated that he took the issue under his control and that he directly contacted the Police Directorate of the country. He also mentioned that the detained Azerbaijani citizen were treated with special sensitivity.

Bjeković noted that the rights of every citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan would be protected, including issues related to preventing any form of discrimination based on ethnicity, nationality, or religion, as well as hate speech and hostile attitudes. He also emphasized that the investigation and judicial proceedings concerning the detained individuals would be monitored within the scope of his mandate.

The Ombudsman of Azerbaijan is closely monitoring the incident.