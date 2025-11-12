Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Mission: Glad with positive development of Azerbaijan-NATO partnership

    Foreign policy
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 01:44
    Azerbaijan's representative to NATO Jafar Huseynzada met with Boris Ruge, Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy of the alliance.

    Report informs with reference to a post shared on X page of Azerbaijan's mission to NATO.

    During the meeting, the Deputy Secretary General was informed about the successful outcome of the first Azerbaijan visit of the alliance's ambassadors from various countries - Türkiye, Greece, Hungary, Montenegro, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Czech Republic, Portugal, Spain, US and France - which took place on November 6-7.

    "In light of this important visit, we are glad with the positive development of Azerbaijan-NATO partnership within the framework of Partnership For Peace programme," the post stated.

    Nümayəndəlik: Azərbaycan-NATO tərəfdaşlığının müsbət inkişafından məmnunuq
    Представительство: Мы довольны позитивным развитием партнерства между Азербайджаном и НАТО

