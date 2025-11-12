Mission: Glad with positive development of Azerbaijan-NATO partnership

Azerbaijan's representative to NATO Jafar Huseynzada met with Boris Ruge, Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy of the alliance.

Report informs with reference to a post shared on X page of Azerbaijan's mission to NATO.

During the meeting, the Deputy Secretary General was informed about the successful outcome of the first Azerbaijan visit of the alliance's ambassadors from various countries - Türkiye, Greece, Hungary, Montenegro, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Czech Republic, Portugal, Spain, US and France - which took place on November 6-7.

"In light of this important visit, we are glad with the positive development of Azerbaijan-NATO partnership within the framework of Partnership For Peace programme," the post stated.