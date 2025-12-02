Mirzoyan: Yerevan to continue efforts to institutionalize peace with Azerbaijan

Armenia will continue its efforts to institutionalize peace with Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in response to a question from Report's European bureau.

"Of course, we will continue to work towards further institutionalizing the peace process. I mean signing, and subsequently ratifying, a peace agreement," he said speaking at a press conference in Brussels.

The Armenian foreign minister added that Yerevan has already expressed its readiness to immediately begin consultations to determine the venue and date for signing the agreement.

"Meanwhile, both countries are taking continuous steps to reinforce and consolidate the established peace. This includes the recent decision by the Azerbaijani president to lift the ban on the transit of Armenian goods through Azerbaijani territory, as well as the statement by the Armenian prime minister confirming readiness to facilitate the transit of Azerbaijani goods to Türkiye or Turkish goods to Azerbaijan via Armenian territory," Mirzoyan said.

He also referenced recent mutual visits and discussions among civil society representatives, as well as a meeting of the relevant border commissions at the level of the two countries' deputy prime ministers.

"So, a lot is happening simultaneously. But further steps toward a peace treaty are still ahead," he concluded.