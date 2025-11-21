Minister: Pakistan open to cooperation with all D‑8 partners

Pakistan is open to cooperation with all partners of the D‑8 to expand common opportunities, strengthen communication networks, and establish sustainable mechanisms that support peace, trust, and crisis preparedness in participating countries, said Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Report informs.

He shared this insight at the D‑8 Media Forum in Baku, held under the theme Fostering dialogue, collaboration and regional cohesion.

"Let today's media forum in Baku be the starting point of our cooperation within D‑8. Together, let us build an information environment where truth is stronger than disinformation, cooperation overcomes differences, and communication becomes a source of resilience rather than weakness. I express my gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for hosting the forum and to the D‑8 Secretariat for its efforts to strengthen ties among member states' media organizations," Tarar emphasized.

He also expressed hope that mechanisms serving future generations would be created: "Even decades from now, people will be able to refer to this forum as the starting point of initiatives that benefited the peoples of D‑8 countries and contributed to the peaceful and prosperous future of our states," the minister said.