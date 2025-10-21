Minister: Malaysia-Azerbaijan relations developing on upward trend

The number of Malaysians who visited Azerbaijan in January-September 2025 increased by 36% year-on-year.

As Report informs, Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullaev stated this at a reception in Baku on the occasion of Malaysia's Independence Day.

Amrullayev noted that relations between Malaysia and Azerbaijan are developing on an upward trajectory:

"Malaysia is one of the countries supporting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Today, cooperation between our countries covers various areas, including trade, economy, and tourism.

In January-September 2025, the number of Malaysian citizens who visited Azerbaijan increased by 36% year-on-year. This clearly reflects the development of our bilateral relations."