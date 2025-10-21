Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Minister: Malaysia-Azerbaijan relations developing on upward trend

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 21:20
    Minister: Malaysia-Azerbaijan relations developing on upward trend

    The number of Malaysians who visited Azerbaijan in January-September 2025 increased by 36% year-on-year.

    As Report informs, Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullaev stated this at a reception in Baku on the occasion of Malaysia's Independence Day.

    Amrullayev noted that relations between Malaysia and Azerbaijan are developing on an upward trajectory:

    "Malaysia is one of the countries supporting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Today, cooperation between our countries covers various areas, including trade, economy, and tourism.

    In January-September 2025, the number of Malaysian citizens who visited Azerbaijan increased by 36% year-on-year. This clearly reflects the development of our bilateral relations."

    Malaysia Emin Amrullayev
    Emin Əmrullayev: Malayziya-Azərbaycan münasibətləri daim yüksələn xətlə inkişaf edib
    Эмин Амруллаев: Отношения между Малайзией и Азербайджаном развиваются по восходящей

