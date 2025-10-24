Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Minister: Azerbaijan ready to support co-op between courts, arbitration centers

    Foreign policy
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 12:00
    Minister: Azerbaijan ready to support co-op between courts, arbitration centers

    The Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan is ready to support cooperation between courts and arbitration centers in the country, Azerbaijani Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov stated at the international event dedicated to the inauguration of the Baku Arbitration Centre, Report informs.

    Ahmadov pointed out that arbitration issues have been discussed in international courts for over 200 years:

    "In international jurisdictions, cooperation between arbitration institutions and local courts is fundamental. In Azerbaijan as well, there should be knowledge-sharing and intellectual dialogue between courts and arbitration centers. Such collaboration will contribute to the development of Azerbaijani legislation. The Ministry of Justice is fully prepared to provide any necessary support in this regard."

    Fərid Əhmədov: Məhkəmə və arbitraj mərkəzlərinin əməkdaşlıq etməsinə dəstək verməyə hazırıq
    Фарид Ахмедов: Минюст Азербайджана готов поддержать сотрудничество судов и арбитражных центров

