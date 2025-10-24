Minister: Azerbaijan ready to support co-op between courts, arbitration centers

The Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan is ready to support cooperation between courts and arbitration centers in the country, Azerbaijani Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov stated at the international event dedicated to the inauguration of the Baku Arbitration Centre, Report informs.

Ahmadov pointed out that arbitration issues have been discussed in international courts for over 200 years:

"In international jurisdictions, cooperation between arbitration institutions and local courts is fundamental. In Azerbaijan as well, there should be knowledge-sharing and intellectual dialogue between courts and arbitration centers. Such collaboration will contribute to the development of Azerbaijani legislation. The Ministry of Justice is fully prepared to provide any necessary support in this regard."