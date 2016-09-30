Mikhail Gusman: Russia-Azerbaijan relations are in a period of prosperity

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian-Azerbaijani relations are now in a period of prosperity.

Deputy General Director of the Russian news agency TASS Mikhail Gusman told Report.

"Maybe these relations were not ever at such a high level. One of the key elements of such a high relationship between our countries is what is called the "personal chemistry" - personal interaction, mutual understanding between the Presidents of our countries - Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev.

They meet often enough, they have, as far as I can tell, deep and important discussions", said M. Gusman.

According to him, the meeting of leaders of the two countries and their mutual understanding leaves its mark on all levels of cooperation - economic, social, cultural.

"Russia and Azerbaijan have highest level of cooperation in all spheres", he added.

Deputy Director of the agency stressed that the mere fact of holding V International Humanitarian Forum in Baku, which has grown from a bilateral Russian-Azerbaijani relations to the international level, is a real evidence of this fact.