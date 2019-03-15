Situation in Middle East discussed during the 7th Global Baku forum

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/ee0bba5f3aa7e3bbdae260fa4a23cc0c/4bdc9c21-c3d6-4346-ae07-bd2eea53a01e_292.jpg

“A solution of Palestinian-Israeli conflict will lead to world peace,” Israeli statesman, former Deputy head of Government and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tzipi Livni said.

Report informs that she spoke during the panel "Peace and Security in the Middle East" held within the VII Global Baku forum.

"It is necessary to present a compromise peace treaty for both sides. A solution of Palestinian-Israeli conflict will lead to world peace. However, there is also another issue regarding Arab-Israeli conflict. Even if we solve it with Arab countries, Iran and its extremist cells in Lebanon and Palestine will not change their ideology. They are a threat to the entire region," she said.

Livni stressed that Palestine cannot make a decision without Arab countries, and Israel hopes for US support. Therefore, their activation is necessary.

In turn, the former Turkish FM Hikmet Cetin noted that the right to a better life of Muslims living in the region were suppressed by world players and ethnic strife.

"The East has experienced a lot of shock with the participation of the big players. The right to a better and qualitative life for Muslims in the region has been suppressed by these players and internal strife. While discussing the issue on Middle East, we should take into account the factor of terror, which has greatly reduced the level of security in the region. In addition, there is a factor of military and political intervention.

He stressed that the lack of security in the region leads to the emergence of aggressive forces, authoritarian and populist leaders.