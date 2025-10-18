MFA: Estonia values friendly relations with Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 18 October, 2025
- 17:57
Estonia looks forward to continued cooperation with Azerbaijan, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) wrote on X, Report informs.
"Estonia warmly congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Restoration of Independence Day. We value our friendly relations and look forward to continued cooperation," reads the post.
