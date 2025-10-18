Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    MFA: Estonia values friendly relations with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 17:57
    Estonia looks forward to continued cooperation with Azerbaijan, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Estonia warmly congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Restoration of Independence Day. We value our friendly relations and look forward to continued cooperation," reads the post.

    Estonia Azerbaijan Day of Restoration of Independence
    Estoniya XİN: Azərbaycanla dostluq münasibətlərinə dəyər veririk
    МИД Эстонии: Ценим дружеские отношения с Азербайджаном

