    MFA: Azerbaijan signed 10 agreements on diplomatic, service passports in 2025

    Foreign policy
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 16:52
    Improving the work of diplomatic missions abroad and expanding Azerbaijan's representation in key countries have always been among the main priorities of the national leadership, Aykhan Hajizada, Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, said in an interview with Report.

    Hajizada noted that last year, Azerbaijan's embassies in the Kingdom of Thailand and the Sultanate of Oman began operations. "This year, the Milli Majlis adopted a law establishing the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Bahrain. As a result, the total number of Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad has reached 93 - including 70 embassies, six permanent missions, nine consulates general, seven embassy offices, and one representative office," he said.

    He also emphasized that in recent years, Azerbaijan has signed visa-free travel agreements for holders of ordinary passports with Albania, Serbia, Morocco, China, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and the Maldives.

    "The domestic procedures for the agreement with the Maldives have not yet been completed. Negotiations are ongoing with several other countries to conclude similar agreements for ordinary passport holders. In 2025 alone, 10 agreements have been signed concerning diplomatic and service passports, or only diplomatic ones. Currently, visa-free travel for diplomatic and service passport holders - or solely diplomatic passports - is in place with 74 countries," Hajizada added.

    Aykhan Hajizada diplomatic missions visa-free travel agreements
    Azərbaycan diplomatik və xidməti pasportlar üzrə 2025-ci ildə 10 saziş imzalayıb
    Азербайджан в 2025 году подписал с 10 странами безвиз для владельцев спецпаспортов

