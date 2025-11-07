MFA: Azerbaijan's highest-level participation in EPC Summit in Armenia unlikely

Azerbaijan's highest-level participation in the European Political Community (EPC) summit scheduled to be held in Armenia in 2026 appears unlikely, Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with Report.

Hajizada noted that EPC summits are significant for strengthening political dialogue, advancing cooperation in energy and security, promoting economic integration, and addressing global challenges:

"Azerbaijan is one of the important states participating in this initiative. Especially, its geopolitical position, energy resources, and role in regional security make our country a strategic partner for Europe. It should be recalled that the first European Political Community Summit, which brought together 44 leaders, was held in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, on October 6, 2022. To date, seven summits of the community have been organized. When clarifying whether President Ilham Aliyev will personally attend the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev stated that the Azerbaijani President has not received an official invitation regarding the event, and Azerbaijan's highest-level participation in the summit seems unlikely."

The official added that a feature of the European Political Community format is that countries can only be represented at the level of heads of state and government.